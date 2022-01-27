Despite the usual components shortages, figures from Gartner show that six million electric vehicles are expected to ship in 2022, up from the less-than four million that shipped globally in 2021.

“At COP26 in November 2021, the Zero Emission Vehicle Transition Council agreed that vehicle manufacturers will commit to selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2040 and earlier in leading markets, putting pressure on the automotive sector to prepare for the decarbonisation in transportation,” says Jonathan Davenport, a research director at Gartner.

“EVs are an important powertrain technology to help reduce CO2 emissions from the transportation sector.”

With this in mind, Gartner forecast 7.6 million electric vehicles could ship in 2028.

China and Western Europe are currently driving the move towards EVs, with 2.9 million and 1.9 million, respectively, to ship in these regions this year.

The main factor slowly EV uptake will, again, be components shortages and supply chain issues.

“The ongoing shortage of chips will impact the production of EVs in 2022 and while shipments of vans and trucks are currently small, their shipments will grow rapidly as commercial owners see the financial and environmental benefit of electrifying their fleets,” Davenport said.

Infrastructure is also an issue.

“Utility providers will need to increase their investments in smart grid infrastructure to cope with the growing consumption of electricity.

“Additionally, to meet climate change ambitions, countries which utilise fossil fuels to generate electricity will need to redesign their power generation to respond to the transition.”