HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Android > Digital Vax Certificates Come To Oz Android Phones

Digital Vax Certificates Come To Oz Android Phones

By | 5 Aug 2021
, , ,

Android phones in Australia will now have a secure way to store and access COVID vaccination certificates as Google rolls out its COVID Card feature locally.

Working with Services Australia, Google has implemented the COVID Card – first launched in the US last month – for Australian users, accessible via the Express Plus Medicare app or the Medicare portal on the MyGov website.

The COVID Card feature gives Android users a convenient way to prove their vaccination status, according to Samantha Yorke, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google Australia.

“For added convenience, you can access your vaccine information even when you’re offline, which means you do not need mobile or wi-fi connection.

“If you have the Google Pay app on your Android phone, you can also access the certificate from the same place where you access your other cards and other passes,” she said.

For added security, the certificates will be stored locally on users’ phones rather than on Google servers, and will require signing in via PIN, password, or biometric method to view.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Google Paying Millions Of People $2.15 Each, After Class Action
Microsoft To Require Staff To Be Vaccinated
Digital Vax Certificates May Re-Open Aust Borders
Do We Need A New Delta Specific COVID Shot To Protect Retail Staff?
Facebook Requires All Employees To Wear Masks In Office
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Why The Good Guys Joined NARTA & What They Deliver
Latest News
/
August 5, 2021
/
Google Paying Millions Of People $2.15 Each, After Class Action
Latest News
/
August 5, 2021
/
Solomon Lew Has No Takeover Plans For Myer
Latest News
/
August 5, 2021
/
LG Launches Multi Million Dollar Brand Campaign
Latest News
/
August 5, 2021
/
Activision Blizzard Shareholders Launch Class Action
Industry Latest News
/
August 5, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Why The Good Guys Joined NARTA & What They Deliver
Latest News
/
August 5, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The big question in the CE and appliance channel this week was, why have The Good Guys suddenly become a...
Read More