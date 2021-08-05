Dell Australia has scored a contract to supply the Department of Defence with notebooks, with a custom-designed operating system.

The four-month contract, which wraps at the end of November is worth $7.4 million. This follows a $7.1 million contract to supply hardware for the Royal Australian Navy.

“This Dell Australia contract supports Defence’s growing requirements for workforce mobility,” a spokesperson said.

“The notebooks will be issued for use across the Department in support of Defence information and communications technology priorities.”