The Good Guys has been forced to contact 1.85 million past and present members of its Concierge loyalty program, after their data may have been breached.

The retailer has confirmed that IT systems of a former third-party supplier, Pegasus Group Australia, now known as My Rewards were been improperly accessed by an unauthorised user, in August 2021.

While the Good Guys confirmed that its own IT systems were not involved in this incident, My Rewards was previously used by The Good Guys to provide reward services for its Concierge members.

As such, it held contact details of Concierge members, including names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

My Rewards has confirmed that no personal identity documents or financial information such as driver’s licence, passport or credit card data is involved in the breach.

“The Good Guys no longer uses My Rewards to provide member benefits and My Rewards accounts linked to Concierge member benefits have been closed,” the company explained.

“My Rewards no longer holds any personal information of Concierge members. The Good Guys is extremely disappointed that My Rewards, a former services provider, has experienced this breach and we apologise for any concern that this may cause.”

The Good Guys “believe that the data may have been made publicly available”.