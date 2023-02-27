HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > 1.85M Good Guys Customers Impacted By Data Breach

1.85M Good Guys Customers Impacted By Data Breach

By | 27 Feb 2023

The Good Guys has been forced to contact 1.85 million past and present members of its Concierge loyalty program, after their data may have been breached.

The retailer has confirmed that IT systems of a former third-party supplier, Pegasus Group Australia, now known as My Rewards were been improperly accessed by an unauthorised user, in August 2021.

While the Good Guys confirmed that its own IT systems were not involved in this incident, My Rewards was previously used by The Good Guys to provide reward services for its Concierge members.

As such, it held contact details of Concierge members, including names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

My Rewards has confirmed that no personal identity documents or financial information such as driver’s licence, passport or credit card data is involved in the breach.

“The Good Guys no longer uses My Rewards to provide member benefits and My Rewards accounts linked to Concierge member benefits have been closed,” the company explained.

“My Rewards no longer holds any personal information of Concierge members. The Good Guys is extremely disappointed that My Rewards, a former services provider, has experienced this breach and we apologise for any concern that this may cause.”

The Good Guys “believe that the data may have been made publicly available”.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Telstra Profits Leap 26 Per Cent After Optus Data Breach
JB Perks Set To Take On Direct Sell Brands
BREAKING NEWS:JB Hi Fi Sales Up February Soft, Online Down
Netgear Hits New Speeds With 10Gbps Mesh System
Consumer Confidence Highest Since June
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Solomon Lew Pays Double For Another 3% Stake In Myer
Latest News
/
February 27, 2023
/
MWC 2023: Bullitt To Install Satellite Connect Platform In OZ
Latest News
/
February 27, 2023
/
Carriers Say NBN’s Pricing Strategy Will Backfire
Latest News
/
February 27, 2023
/
Sonos Does An Embarrasing Backflip Over Bluetooth
Latest News
/
February 27, 2023
/
Amazon Australia Sales Up 48%
Latest News
/
February 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Solomon Lew Pays Double For Another 3% Stake In Myer
Latest News
/
February 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments has taken a further 3 per cent stake in Myer, bringing the group’s holdings to 26...
Read More