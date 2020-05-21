HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
‘Criminal Offence’: Fletcher Warns 5G Opponents

By | 21 May 2020
CANBERRA: The Federal Government has warned Australians about misinformation being spread across the nation by people who claim that the 5G technology increasingly being introduced to Australia’s mobile networks is linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comms and Cyber Safety Minister Paul Fletcher yesterday said the radio waves used by all generations of mobile and wireless technologies, including 5G, have been studied rigorously for decades, and there is no evidence that they are harmful to health or related to the current health pandemic.

“Any suggestions that there is a link between 5G and coronavirus are utterly baseless,” Fletcher said.

The minister warned those spreading the misinformation about 5G against replicating recent arson attacks carried out by 5G accusers in Britain and New Zealand. 

“Interfering or tampering with telecommunications facilities is a criminal offence. The Australian Government will not tolerate any vandalism of communications infrastructure and I urge Australians to report any suspicious activity to their local police,” he said.

