European Appliance Brand Dumps Retailers To Go Direct

By | 20 May 2022

Aarke the Swedish design company who has been flogging their premium priced Aarke carbonators via retailers in Australia, appear to have given up on retail stores instead they are moving to a direct sell model

A visit to the Companies owns web site reveals that retailer listing where consumers can buy one of their products has been removed.

Insiders have told ChannelNews that the business who appear to have struggled during COVID lock downs is now moving to only sell direct to Australian consumers via their own web site.

Consumers can also expect a price rise when they shop online as the Swedish business who appear to be struggling to compete with brands such as SodaStream look to recover costs.

According to retailers in Australia the brand has been tracking well with sales up in Australia.

A David Jones source said “Several brands who thought they can make more money selling direct are now struggling to generate an audience to their sites due to changes in cookie regulation and the capture of data. This is fast becoming an issue for brands in European markets where the EU is cracking down on social media sites that brands depend on to deliver traffic to their sites”.

“They added” The margin they think they are saving by not selling via a retail channel is having to be spent on marketing and this will be a problem for Aarke.

Another source said SodaStream are basically giving away their Soda system in an effort to grow sales of their cylinders that are now widely available at service stations.

When ChannelNews approached local distributor Aqipa they refused to comment, however we did find out that the business has already been appointed for another carbonated soda brand called Mysoda.

Aarke was founded in 2013 by two industrial designers who are banking on consumers paying a premium for one of their products in a market tyhat is tipped to grow 3.7% during the next three years.

Globally the carbonated market is set to be worth US$8.10bn in 2022.

The bulk of the revenue is generated in the United States.

Per person revenues were US$310.50 are generated in 2022.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
