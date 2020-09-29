HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Forced To Reverse Upgrade After Major Office 365 Outage

Microsoft Forced To Reverse Upgrade After Major Office 365 Outage

By | 29 Sep 2020
,

Microsoft was left with no option other than to roll back recent changes after a major Office 365 outage saw users across the world locked out of Teams, Outlook and other apps.

The tech giant confirmed there was an issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services on Monday morning and identified a ‘recent change’ as the source of the issue.

Users reported being unable to access business critical applications and being logged out of platforms for over an hour.

“We’ve rolled back the change that is likely the source of impact and are monitoring the environment to validate that service is recovering,” Microsoft said in a Twitter statement.

“We’re rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience while we continue to investigate the issue.”

The issues appears to be resolved and Microsoft confirmed users are successfully logging back onto the platforms.

“We’re seeing improvement for multiple services after applying mitigation steps and we’ll continue monitoring the services to ensure full recovery,” the company continued.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Breaking News: Teams and Outlook Down as Microsoft Suffers Major Server Failure
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia Teases Then Rescinds Android 11 Update Plans
Android Latest News Nokia
/
September 29, 2020
/
Roku Takes On Amazon With AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Support
4K TV Amazon Connected Home
/
September 29, 2020
/
Noise Cancellation For Google Meet Coming To Phones
Communication Connected Home Google
/
September 29, 2020
/
Foxtel Publicity Director Departs Amid “Difficult Changes”
Content Foxtel Industry
/
September 29, 2020
/
Apple-Epic Battle Should Be Heard By Jury, Says Judge
Apple Gaming iPhone
/
September 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia Teases Then Rescinds Android 11 Update Plans
Android Latest News Nokia
/
September 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Nokia appeared to briefly tease its Android 11 update roadmap on Twitter in a now-deleted post, laying out plans to...
Read More