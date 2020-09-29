Microsoft was left with no option other than to roll back recent changes after a major Office 365 outage saw users across the world locked out of Teams, Outlook and other apps.

The tech giant confirmed there was an issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services on Monday morning and identified a ‘recent change’ as the source of the issue.

We've identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue. We're rolling back the change to mitigate impact. Please follow https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl for updates on this issue if you are unable to access the admin portal. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

Users reported being unable to access business critical applications and being logged out of platforms for over an hour.

“We’ve rolled back the change that is likely the source of impact and are monitoring the environment to validate that service is recovering,” Microsoft said in a Twitter statement.

“We’re rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience while we continue to investigate the issue.”

The issues appears to be resolved and Microsoft confirmed users are successfully logging back onto the platforms.

“We’re seeing improvement for multiple services after applying mitigation steps and we’ll continue monitoring the services to ensure full recovery,” the company continued.