Sony are continuing to expand their PlayStation brand beyond the gaming market with the announcement of another TV and film project, this time in the universe of Horizon Zero Dawn.

According to a report by Variety, the new project will be a TV series based on the 2017 release and will be released on Netflix.

This is not the first time in recent years that Sony have pushed the PlayStation brand onto the big screen, with the recent release of the Uncharted film which starred Tom Holland as protagonist Nathan Drake.

PlayStation Productions are working on a total of 10 projects according to Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony VInciquerra, including a God of War series for Amazon Prime, a Last of Us project for HBO, a Metal Gear Solid movie and more.

Sony are not dedicating their projects to just one streaming company either, and are dipping their toe into every pool possible. During the announcement, which took place at an investor briefing, Sony stated that the “highly competitive streaming wars” are good for the company.

Sony are also apparently looking to make a movie based on the Gran Turismo franchise but are yet to find a distributor.

The company are also expanding in other areas, developing games for mobile and PC rather than just on PlayStation consoles.