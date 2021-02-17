HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Legal > $22.7 Million: ATO Hands Down Record Fine For Tax Rort

$22.7 Million: ATO Hands Down Record Fine For Tax Rort

By | 17 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: A former tax agent has copped a massive penalty for scamming clients into claiming oversized tax offsets using a research and development ruse.

Last week, Sydney-based Paul Bogiatto was ordered by the Federal Court to pay $6.51 million, $6.01 million and $3.65 million for his three related entities: Ryusei, Lambda Chase Chartered Accountants and Lambda Chase Service respectively.

Bogiatto was a registered tax agent and chartered accountant between 2012 and 2015 when he advised 12 clients about lodging overstated claims for an R&D tax offset.

Bogiatto systematically exaggerated his clients’ spending with claims that didn’t reflect actual expenditure, the ATO said in a statement.

In total, the R&D tax offset refunds that were paid to Bogiatto’s clients amounted to $45.5 million.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Dodgy Sony Punting On Playstation 5 Success After Record Fine
Budget’s $27bn Tax Plan Will Help Small Business Move Online
EU To Challenge Apple Tax Verdict
MS Outlook Bug Hits Tax Office
ATO Plans To Offer Relief To Businesses Hit By Coronavirus
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Takes On TV Stations With New Ad Network Service
Latest News Samsung
/
February 17, 2021
/
Event Cinemas Launches On-Demand Streaming Platform – But There’s A Catch
Latest News
/
February 17, 2021
/
Experts Warn 5G Smartphones Could Interfere With Aircraft
5G Latest News
/
February 17, 2021
/
A Thousand Fingerprints On SolarWinds Attack
Cybersecurity Microsoft
/
February 17, 2021
/
Defence Renews Storage Deal With Chinese Outfit
Industry
/
February 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Takes On TV Stations With New Ad Network Service
Latest News Samsung
/
February 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you were fed up with ads from Google and Facebook let alone media and free to air TV companies,...
Read More