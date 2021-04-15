D-Link has launched its new Vigilance Series of business surveillance solutions, which it bills as suitable for every size and business vertical.

The range provides “advanced features such as high-resolution video, storage efficiency, high flexibility, and simple management,” says D-Link, and comprises a network video recorder, two dome cameras, and three bullet cameras.

The DNR-4020-16P H.265 PoE Network Video Recorder (below) includes 16 PoE ports, as well as a 120W power budget and gigabit Ethernet connection. It supports high-efficiency H.265 video coding for up to 50 per cent more storage space savings compared to previous formats, and has two internal HDD SATA slots for up to 16TB of extra storage capacity.

“Users can simultaneously stream from 16 channels in real time, as well as record and play back footage anytime, anywhere. With support for ultra-high-definition 4K, the DNR-4020-16P ensures viewing experiences of the highest quality,” the manufacturer said.

Also in the range are three bullet cameras – the two-megapixel DCS-4712E, four-megapixel DCS-4714E, and eight-megapixel DCS-8718E – as well as the four-megapixel DCS-4614EK and eight-megapixel DCS-4618EK dome cameras, each with progressive CMOS sensors.

“Each Vigilance Series camera delivers superior quality video and is IP66 weather resistant to maintain maximum performance in any outdoor environment.

“Wide Dynamic Range ensures that imaging is clear in high contrast lighting conditions, and 3D Noise Reduction allows the camera to capture clearer videos in poor lighting conditions. With 30M IR illuminators, the Vigilance range of cameras present a clear image even when in complete darkness,” said D-Link.

The D-Link Vigilance Series is available now from D-Link and its authorised partners and resellers.