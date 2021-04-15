HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > D-Link > D-Link Unveils New Enterprise Security Suite

D-Link Unveils New Enterprise Security Suite

By | 15 Apr 2021
,

D-Link has launched its new Vigilance Series of business surveillance solutions, which it bills as suitable for every size and business vertical.

The range provides “advanced features such as high-resolution video, storage efficiency, high flexibility, and simple management,” says D-Link, and comprises a network video recorder, two dome cameras, and three bullet cameras.

The DNR-4020-16P H.265 PoE Network Video Recorder (below) includes 16 PoE ports, as well as a 120W power budget and gigabit Ethernet connection. It supports high-efficiency H.265 video coding for up to 50 per cent more storage space savings compared to previous formats, and has two internal HDD SATA slots for up to 16TB of extra storage capacity.

“Users can simultaneously stream from 16 channels in real time, as well as record and play back footage anytime, anywhere. With support for ultra-high-definition 4K, the DNR-4020-16P ensures viewing experiences of the highest quality,” the manufacturer said.

Also in the range are three bullet cameras – the two-megapixel DCS-4712E, four-megapixel DCS-4714E, and eight-megapixel DCS-8718E – as well as the four-megapixel DCS-4614EK and eight-megapixel DCS-4618EK dome cameras, each with progressive CMOS sensors.

“Each Vigilance Series camera delivers superior quality video and is IP66 weather resistant to maintain maximum performance in any outdoor environment.

“Wide Dynamic Range ensures that imaging is clear in high contrast lighting conditions, and 3D Noise Reduction allows the camera to capture clearer videos in poor lighting conditions. With 30M IR illuminators, the Vigilance range of cameras present a clear image even when in complete darkness,” said D-Link.

The D-Link Vigilance Series is available now from D-Link and its authorised partners and resellers.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
D-Link Wins Red Dot Awards For Design
D-Link Rolls Out New Enterprise W6 Access Point
D-Link Reduces False Alarms With New Security Cam
D-Link Unveils Two New High-Performance Managed Switches
D-Link Kicks Off Wi-Fi 6 Price War Two Thirds Cheaper Than Netgear
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony And Google Team Up To Bring 360 Reality Audio To Android
Google Latest News Sony
/
April 15, 2021
/
Employment Returning To Pre-Pandemic Rates As JobKeeper Ends
Appointment & Jobs Latest News
/
April 15, 2021
/
Apple Rumoured To Be Developing A Soundbar
Apple Hardware Latest News
/
April 15, 2021
/
ACCC Won’t Block Compare The Market From Increasing iSelect Stake
ACCC Communication Industry
/
April 15, 2021
/
JBL’s New Partybox Is A Portable DJ Kit, PA System, And Party Starter
JBL Latest News Sound
/
April 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony And Google Team Up To Bring 360 Reality Audio To Android
Google Latest News Sony
/
April 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Since its launch in late 2019, Sony’s immersive 360 Reality Audio has been slow to infiltrate the market, launching with...
Read More