JBL has today released their Partybox 310 speaker into the Australian market, a party starting speaker that combines JBL Pro Sound with a syncopated light show that pulses in time with the rhythms.

The Partybox 310 operates as a one-stop shop, with various lighting effects, including a strobe, and as day slides into night, the control panel’s built in backlighting kicks in, making manipulating the settings a breeze, regardless of lighting conditions.

Built to travel, this speaker boasts an impressive 18 hours of battery life, and 240 watts to wallop listeners with power. There’s even wheels so you don’t have to lug it around, and dual microphone and guitar inputs, if you want to use it as a PA system for gigs.

If DJing is more your bag, a slew of built in sound effects (including the ubiquitous airhorn) will add some fun to your party – or you can just play a premade playlist through a USB drive, or by connecting wirelessly to a laptop, tablet or turntable.

JBL’s Partybox 310 is now available for purchase at major retailers and on www.jbl.com.au for $699.95