HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > ACCC Won’t Block Compare The Market From Increasing iSelect Stake

ACCC Won’t Block Compare The Market From Increasing iSelect Stake

By | 15 Apr 2021
, , ,

The ACCC has decided it will not oppose ‘Compare The Market’ owners, Innovation Holdings Australia, from purchasing up to 35 per cent of shares in iSelect.

This is despite both Compare the Market and iSelect offering similar comparisons of insurance, energy, and financial services.

“We examined the acquisitions carefully, because iSelect is a major competitor to Compare the Market for comparison services,” ACCC Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said.

“In some cases, even minority shareholdings in a competitor can lead to muted competition between the parties.”

IHA currently own 29 per cent of iSelect, and the ACCC doesn’t feel an additional 6 per cent constitutes a clash, stating it “would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any potential market for comparison services, including in any specific product category.”

“We consider that IHA owning the stake in iSelect will not substantially affect competition in the market,” Mr Ridgeway said.

“Other routes to market exist for providers, including other comparison websites. There are also government websites available to consumers.”

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Electricity Costs Fall; Cash To Be Grabbed
ACCC Warns Business About $14 Million Scam
ACCC To Keep Watch On 7-Eleven
Fibre To The Node Falters As NBN Speeds Surge
Payment Platforms Seek Merger
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony And Google Team Up To Bring 360 Reality Audio To Android
Google Latest News Sony
/
April 15, 2021
/
Employment Returning To Pre-Pandemic Rates As JobKeeper Ends
Appointment & Jobs Latest News
/
April 15, 2021
/
Apple Rumoured To Be Developing A Soundbar
Apple Hardware Latest News
/
April 15, 2021
/
D-Link Unveils New Enterprise Security Suite
D-Link Latest News
/
April 15, 2021
/
JBL’s New Partybox Is A Portable DJ Kit, PA System, And Party Starter
JBL Latest News Sound
/
April 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony And Google Team Up To Bring 360 Reality Audio To Android
Google Latest News Sony
/
April 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Since its launch in late 2019, Sony’s immersive 360 Reality Audio has been slow to infiltrate the market, launching with...
Read More