Apple May Ditch Free EarPods With New iPhones

iPhone manufacturer Apple is tipped to cease shipping a free pair of its iconic wired white headphones (‘EarPods’) with new smartphones, according to renowned tech commentators Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo claims Apple will not include a pair of headphones in the box with the new iPhone 12, following strong demand for its wireless AirPods.

He expects Apple to offer a promotion on AirPods in 2HY20, and has increased his shipment forecast for the popular earbuds.

Apple has included compatible headphones within the box of new iPhones since 2007, and ceasing this would force consumers to use wireless headphones, or purchase a 3.5mm headphone adapter.

An adapter was formerly provided by Apple when it ditched the headphones jack for the iPhone XS series in 2009 – it now sells the accessory separately.

Commentators are calling it a trend away from complimentary accessories on Apple’s part, prompting earbuds sales and reducing tech waste.

As previously reported, Apple is tipped to have delayed the production ramp up for its new iPhone 12 series prompting speculation the company may delay its launch from the usual September calendar amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is expected to unveil four new iPhones within the 12 range, inclusive of 5G hardware.