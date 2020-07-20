HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Consumers Turn Away From Premium Products In COVID Crisis

Consumers Turn Away From Premium Products In COVID Crisis

By | 20 Jul 2020
, , ,

According to a July study from market research firm BCG, consumers have reduced their spending on luxury products, jewellery, clothing, footwear, accessories, and make-up, as well as holidays, travel, and concerts.

Instead, consumers expect to spend more on food, groceries, video games, and other household products, as people spend more time at home.

In Australia, these trends have been reflected in the record spending seen at Bunnings and Kmart, as people focus on home improvements and fitness, as well as JB HI-FI and Harvey Norman, with people spending significantly more on home office and home entertainment supplies.

The BCG survey also found that over 40% of Millennial women planned on spending more online, with 33% over all demographics spending more online during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, 9% made their first online purchase during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The NAB Online Retail Sales Index rose by 50.4% year-on-year in May, following record y-o-y growth of 58.5% in April.

“These habits will evolve as restrictions ease and recovery progresses. Therefore, it’s important for companies to continually analyse the market and their own customer segmentation to ensure they are gaining the right traction online,” Monica Wegner, BCG Managing Director, told the Australian Financial Review.

“International experience shows that companies that make it as easy and convenient as possible for consumers to move online will be best placed to thrive in a post-COVID world.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Commercial Property Owners Hit By Low Retail Footfall & WFH
Gov Claims Covid ‘Success’ Will Attract Big Movie Makers To Oz
Federal Court Finds Kogan Ran Misleading Sales Promo
woman working on laptop notebook
82% Of Companies Plan To Let Employees WFH Some Of The Time
Online Channels Account For A Record 28% Of Global Smartphone Sales
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: Samsung’s Creative & Immersive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Latest News Latest Reviews Reviews
/
July 20, 2020
/
Disney The Latest To Pull Advertising From Facebook
Disney+ Facebook Latest News
/
July 20, 2020
/
Global Security Camera Market Forecast To Double To $44B By 2025
Connected Home Dash Cam Latest News
/
July 20, 2020
/
Dodgy Kogan Has His Spin Doctor Spruik Pure Innocence
Industry Latest News Public Relations
/
July 20, 2020
/
Commercial Property Owners Hit By Low Retail Footfall & WFH
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: Samsung’s Creative & Immersive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Latest News Latest Reviews Reviews
/
July 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Samsung Tab S6 Lite tablet I’ve been testing out the past few weeks has 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi...
Read More