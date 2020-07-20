SYDNEY: The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is calling on Australian Internet service providers to block more illegal offshore gambling Web sites, urging Australian users of these sites to withdraw their money now.

ACMA said it had received more than 35 complaints about services that are accessible in Australia, finding them to be operating in breach of the 2001 Act. The authority will now request ISPs to block these Web sites.

“More than 100 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since we started enforcing new illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017,” ACMA said.

“Web site blocking provides a valuable opportunity to alert the public to illegal gambling services though the messaging that appears when there is an attempt to access the site.”

Web sites to be blocked are: Happy Hugo; Mucho Vegas Casino; Kahuna Casino; Rich Casino; Box 24 Casino; Bondi Bet; JokaRoom; Omni Slots; Fruits 4 Real; XPokies; Slottica.