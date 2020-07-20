HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > ACMA Blocks Gambling Websites

ACMA Blocks Gambling Websites

By | 20 Jul 2020
, ,

SYDNEY: The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is calling on Australian Internet service providers to block more illegal offshore gambling Web sites, urging Australian users of these sites to withdraw their money now.

ACMA said it had received more than 35 complaints about services that are accessible in Australia, finding them to be operating in breach of the 2001 Act. The authority will now request ISPs to block these Web sites.

“More than 100 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since we started enforcing new illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017,”  ACMA said.

“Web site blocking provides a valuable opportunity to alert the public to illegal gambling services though the messaging that appears when there is an attempt to access the site.”

Web sites to be blocked are: Happy Hugo; Mucho Vegas Casino; Kahuna Casino; Rich Casino; Box 24 Casino; Bondi Bet; JokaRoom; Omni Slots; Fruits 4 Real; XPokies; Slottica.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Woolies Beats Optus With Record $1M+ Spam Fine
Aristocrat Leisure Pays $47 Million To Settle Social Media Gambling Lawsuits
ACMA steps up to fight mobile number fraud
Protests Grow As Musk’s SpaceX Heads For Oz Skies, Foxtel Object
The Regulations Next-Gen 5G Face From ACMA
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: Samsung’s Creative & Immersive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Latest News Latest Reviews Reviews
/
July 20, 2020
/
Disney The Latest To Pull Advertising From Facebook
Disney+ Facebook Latest News
/
July 20, 2020
/
Global Security Camera Market Forecast To Double To $44B By 2025
Connected Home Dash Cam Latest News
/
July 20, 2020
/
Dodgy Kogan Has His Spin Doctor Spruik Pure Innocence
Industry Latest News Public Relations
/
July 20, 2020
/
Commercial Property Owners Hit By Low Retail Footfall & WFH
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: Samsung’s Creative & Immersive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Latest News Latest Reviews Reviews
/
July 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Samsung Tab S6 Lite tablet I’ve been testing out the past few weeks has 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi...
Read More