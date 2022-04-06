Aldi has been forced to issue a recall of a popular vacuum cleaner due to a potential fire hazard, caused by the battery within.

Aldi has issued the recall for the Easy Home Cyclonic Handheld and Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which was on sale between February 5 and March 10, 2020.

“Aldi takes product safety seriously and due to the low number of returns, we wish to remind customers of an active recall of the Easy Home Cyclonic Handheld and Stick Vacuum Cleaner,” wrote Aldi on Facebook.

The product can be identified by “Model 99135” and “02/2020” being printed on the product’s rating label.

“The battery inside the product may overheat during or after charging, which can result in a fire,” reads the official recall.