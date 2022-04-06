HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fire Hazard, Popular Aldi Product Recalled

Fire Hazard, Popular Aldi Product Recalled

By | 6 Apr 2022

Aldi has been forced to issue a recall of a popular vacuum cleaner due to a potential fire hazard, caused by the battery within.

Aldi has issued the recall for the Easy Home Cyclonic Handheld and Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which was on sale between February 5 and March 10, 2020.

“Aldi takes product safety seriously and due to the low number of returns, we wish to remind customers of an active recall of the Easy Home Cyclonic Handheld and Stick Vacuum Cleaner,” wrote Aldi on Facebook.

The product can be identified by “Model 99135” and “02/2020” being printed on the product’s rating label.

“The battery inside the product may overheat during or after charging, which can result in a fire,” reads the official recall.

 


838770

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Aldi Forced To Cancel Snow Gear Special Buys
App Control
Cheap ECOVACS Robotic Cleaner Now At Aldi
35 Years On Laser Corporation Believes Credit Credentials & Responsible Sourcing Key To Growth
Aldi Dust Off ‘Sandstorm’ For Xmas Ad Campaign
Bauhn TV Sold By Aldi Voted Australia’s Best Value TV
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

What To Expect From iOS 16
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Consumer Confidence Rebounds After 3-Week Fall
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Aussie Smartwatch Sales Up 25%
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Google Release Updates For Pixel Range
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
LG EV Battery-Fire Recalls A Big Problem
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

What To Expect From iOS 16
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
iOS is expected to be announced at the upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starting June 6th. In the past, new...
Read More