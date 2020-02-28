HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > 24Bit Media Players > Connected Media Pick Up Bluesound, NAD + PSB

Connected Media Pick Up Bluesound, NAD + PSB

28 Feb 2020
Canadian audio Company Lenbrook has officially appointed Connected Media as the distributor of their Bluesound, NAD and PSB headphones.

The appointment in New Zealand has still not been announced yet according to Connected Media Director Ken Dwyer.

Gord Simmons the CEO and owner of Lenbrook confirmed the appointment to ChannelNews earlier today.

Previously the Lenbrook products were distributed in New Zealand by Wilddash Audio.

What many people are now asking is “When will Connected Media pick up the business in Australia”.

Currently NAD Bluesound and PSB are distributed by Convoy International a Company who since the death of founder Geoff Mathews has done little if any PR marketing for the Lenbrook products with ChannelNews, SmartHouse or SoundMag they also went more than 12 months without a sales director.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
