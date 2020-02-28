Experience Elite Performance With Next-Gen Seagate Gaming Solutions

Seagate Technology, a world leader in data solutions, today announced the local availability of its new high-performance, superior line of storage solutions for gamers: the Seagate FireCuda 520 PCIe Gen4 x 4 SSD, FireCuda Gaming Dock, FireCuda Gaming SSD and the Barracuda Fast SSD.

The FireCuda 520 is built to deliver the intense speeds needed for the rigor of modern gaming, the FireCuda 520 SSD is the company’s fastest solid-state drive and offers plug-and-play compatibility with all PCIe Gen4 motherboards.

With sequential read-write speeds of up to 45 per cent faster than PCIe Gen3 NVMe drives1, the FireCuda 520 delivers an ‘extreme boost in performance for PC gamers looking for the edge,’ according to the company’s statement.

The M.2 2280 SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB or 2TB capacities and compatible with the new AMD X570 chipset and third-gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors. It features plug-and-play compatibility with PCIe Gen4 motherboards delivering an extreme boost in performance as well as backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3 devices.

Seagate’s FireCuda 520 retails for $179 (500GB), $359 (1TB), and $669 (2TB).

Seagate’s FireCuda Gaming Dock is a ‘high-performance storage solution offering the simplicity of a one-cable connection to all of your peripherals.’

It features a built-in 4TB 3.5-inch HDD and a PCIe Gen3 NVMe M.2 SSD expansion slot for an optional SSD upgrade, offering vast storage for archiving games and data and the ability to take advantage of the intense speed and solid-state drives.

In addition to the Thunderbolt 3 laptop connector, the FireCuda Gaming Dock includes a Thunderbolt 3 accessory port, DisplayPort 1.4, RJ45 ethernet network port, a 3.5mm audio-in/mic port, 3.5mm audio-out port, four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, and a USB 3.1 Gen2 charge port.

It also includes Seagate’s easy-to-use Toolkit software that lets you control a range of colours and light patterns for levelled-up illumination to complement your gaming station and offers a three-year limited warranty.

FireCuda Gaming Dock will be available for purchase in March for $599.

Designed as the ‘perfect companion’ to Seagate’s recently released FireCuda Gaming Dock, the portable FireCuda Gaming SSD delivers performance to help ‘scorch the competition.’ Purpose-built for gamers, it marries Seagate’s premium FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD and the latest cutting-edge SuperSpeed USB 20 Gb/s (USB 3.2 Gen2x2) interface, delivering staggering read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.1.

Optimised for performance and high on style, the drive offers capacities of 55GB, 1TB, and 2TB alongside featuring a signature chisel metal enclosure with customizable RGB LED lighting.

FireCuda Gaming SSD retails for $299 (500GB), $399 (1TB) and $759 (2TB) and will available in May.

Also new to the Seagate SSD line-up is the BarraCuda Fast SSD offering 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB of capacity. With mobile gamers and active power users in mind, the SATA SSD external drive features rapid read/write speeds of up to 540 MS/s for improved gameplay and quick file transfers.

Pocket-sized, the sleek drive features an attractive green LED and offers versatility with a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. It is PC and Mac (exFAT) compatible out of the box, includes Seagate’s Toolkit with simple backup and sync, and a complimentary two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan.

BarraCuda Fast SSD retails for $169 (500GB), $289 (1TB) and $599 (2TB) and will be available for purchase in April.