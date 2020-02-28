HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BREAKING NEWS: Dow Jones Devastated By Coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS: Dow Jones Devastated By Coronavirus

By | 28 Feb 2020
The Dow Jones has plummeted down by 4.4 per cent in its worst one-day point drop in history, as fears continue to mount over the impact of the potentially fatal outbreak.

It was a sixth straight day of declines on Wall Street’s main indexes resulting from the virus, that has also had drastic impacts on the tech industry, aviation, tourism and manufacturing.

The S&P 500 confirmed its fastest correction in history, losing 4.3 per cent, closing below three points – its first since October last year.

