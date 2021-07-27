HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Commonwealth Bank CEO Attacks Apple

Commonwealth Bank CEO Attacks Apple

By | 27 Jul 2021
,

Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn has asked Parliament to regulate Apple’s Pay system, accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive measures.

Comyn told a parliamentary joint committee that the small payments Apple charges banks using iPhone’s near field communication chips, and restrictions they place on the technology, gives the company an anti-competitive advantage.

“Without access to the NFC, it is not even possible to have a competing service,” Comyn said, calling regulators to reclassify Apple as a payment system, or create “obligations or countervailing factors that reintroduce competitive tension”.

Apple Pay digitises payments cards, with over 9,000 global banks using the service, paying a small fee per transaction for the honour.

Comyn says ASIC should regulate Apple under the ePayments Code, which Apple are currently not covered by, arguing the company benefits from an Australian payments infrastructure it has not invested in.

Commonwealth Bank is tying this argument with the ACCC’s earlier findings in the digital platforms inquiry, which highlighted concerns with both Apple and Google’s app stores, and the way they wielded their power.

“This is consistent with our experience,” said Comyn.

“Manufacturers of mobile handsets and associated software set the terms on which third parties can offer these app-based services, particularly with respect to payments for, and via, these services,” he said.

“They also can restrict apps that provide services that compete directly with those supplied by the manufacturer of the mobile device.

“The ability for mobile phone providers to restrict competing services accessed through the app store will inevitably lead to distortions in markets for services provided through mobile apps. These distortions will only intensify if left unaddressed.”

Apple told the committee its near field communication was available to all banks, and therefore was “pro-competition”, with large and small banks paying the same fees to use tap and go payments via Apple Pay.

Comyn called this a “selective interpretation”, pointing out Apple Pay’s “very limited set of features” and that simply switching between cards being true choice is an “argument of convenience”.

“No-one is suggesting Apple Pay shouldn’t exist as a wallet. All we have ever been seeking is to allow competing wallets, and ultimately allowing the customer decide what is the best experience.”

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
CBA Eyes Move Into Telco Territory
Commbank To Offer Cheap NBN
PayPal Aim To Crush Afterpay With ‘Pay In 4’ And No Late Fees
Apple Pay Goes With Status Quo
CBA Invests $30m To Help Little Birdie Fly
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retailers Flee From CBDs Again
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
New Samsung Gaming Monitor Features Mini-LED Display
Latest News Samsung
/
July 27, 2021
/
Cogworks, First Came Sound, Then Carpets Now Installers Can Buy Fabric
Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Samsung Australia Reveals Release Date For Foldable Phones
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Apple Set to Launch New iPhone 17th Of September, Mini Retained
Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retailers Flee From CBDs Again
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Empty storefronts in central business districts are again rising, with vacancy rates hitting all-time highs in some cities. Perth saw...
Read More