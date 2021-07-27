HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Samsung Australia Reveals Release Date For Foldable Phones

Samsung Australia Reveals Release Date For Foldable Phones

By | 27 Jul 2021
Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 12 promises to reveal details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but fine print of Samsung Australia’s pre-order page reveals the phones will hit shelves on September 10.

As part of a promotion, Samsung Australia is promising a free two-year Samsung Care+ package, worth $399, if they pre-order.

The fine print notes the pre-order period as being from August 12 until September 9, which suggests a September 10 release date.

Samsung’s President & Head of Mobile Communications, Dr. TM Roh, said the success of this new generation of Galaxy Z phones will be about “collaboration with trusted industry partners.”

“For our third generation of Galaxy Z phones, we have lined up even more partner apps that make the most of the versatile fold-out format,” Roh explains.

“From hands-free optimised video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube to multitasking in Microsoft Teams, our foldable ecosystem will offer a wealth of seamless and optimised experiences.”

 

 

