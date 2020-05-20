Click Frenzy 2020: Electronics Sales For The Next 35 Hours

Click Frenzy 2020, which commenced 7pm last night, is offering consumers a host of lucrative sales and deals. The Click Frenzy sales on offer will only last for another 35 hours.

We’ve done a round-up of the best consumer electronics deals below.

Laptops:

com.au: Up to 40% laptops, desktops and Wi-Fi routers, gaming bundles

HP: Save 20% on HP Pavillion 15.6” with Intel Core i5-1035G processor

Dell: Up to 40% off a range of Dell laptops

Lenovo: Up to 50% of a range of laptops

Office:

Umart: 50% of select products (gaming chairs, laptops, graphics cards, Macbooks, headphones, routers)

com.au: Office chair (save 39%)

Lenovo: Up to 37% off monitors

Entertainment:

com.au: Up to 57% off TV and audio

com.au: Up to 30% off Samsung, Sony, CHiQ TVs; up to 35% off Yamaha and Polk soundbars; 30% off home theatre and AV packages; and up to 35% off mounting brackets and stands

Supercheap Auto: Up to 20% off car media players

com.au: 20% off all vinyl records

Home:

Swann Security: Up to 40% off CCTV kits, security cameras

Dyson: Up to 30% off Dyson vacuum cleaners

Shaver Shop: Up to 65% off

Headphones:

Bose: Up to 50% off wireless headphones, noise-cancelling headphones, wireless speakers, and earbuds

com.au: Save 46% on Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Target: 30% off JBL audio and headphones

com.au: 16% off Apple Airpods 2 with charging case

com.au: 40% off Unicorn stereo headphones

Gaming:

HP: 25% off selecting gaming mouse models; $499 off HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop; and 49% off OMEN Mindframe gaming headset

Ubisoft store: Up to 75% off video games

Dell: 15% off Alienware 25” gaming monitor

Phones: