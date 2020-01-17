HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple AirPods Sales Questioned

By | 17 Jan 2020
Apple is in a bit of hot water following the release of potentially incorrect sales information regarding the success of their popular true wireless earphones, after analyst, Kevin Rooke claimed product revenue outperformed Spotify, Twitter, Snapchat, and Shopify combined.

The report published to Kevin Rooke’s blog presented a graph detailing Apple AirPods revenues of over US$10B in 2019, roughly 8% of iPhone revenue.

However, Neil Cybart, founder and author at Above Avalon, has challenged those numbers on Twitter, claiming the true results are ‘not even close’.

In a series of Tweets, Neil systematically took apart each source used in the Rooke analysis calling the financial metrics ‘wrong’.

Neil believes the numbers are much closer to around US$7.5 billion, which does confirm higher numbers than Spotify at least.

 

