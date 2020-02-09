HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Chinese Brand Realme To Launch TV, MWC Smartphone Launch Still On Despite Coronavirus

By | 9 Feb 2020
Chinese brand Oppo and Realme who last year launched a cheap smartphone that that the Company refused to confirm had been certified for the Australian market is continuing with their Mobile World Congress program despite the Coronavirus and the fact that the Chinese Government is restricting their manufacturing plants that are in infected areas of China.

The Company has announced over the weekend that they are also getting into the Smart TV market and their new offering that could feature a 5G SIM will be shown at MWC.

Realme confirmed it will be attending the problem plagued 2020 Mobile World Congress event via an email.

The Company has not said how many executives from China will be present at the event.

This will be the first time that Realme products that are not selling well in retail stores in Australia has attended the Barcelona event, no carriers range their products.

The Company is expected to release the Realme X50 Pro 5G, its first flagship phone of the year after revealing images of the new device at the weekend.

head of the launch, the company’s VP has shared a screenshot that reveals some of the phone’s key specs.

The screenshot was posted on Weibo by Xu Qi Chase, the Vice President of Realme and President of Global Marketing.

The device will run Realme UI version 1.0 based on Android 10 and will have 12GB ofLPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of nonexpandable storage.

The new model number is RMX2071 and it will have dual SIM support.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
