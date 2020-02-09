More Companies Pull Out Of MWC, Chinese Brands Move To Online Launches

As two more global brands, NVIDIA and Ericsson join LG in pulling out of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona because of the Coronavirus, leading Chinese brand Xiaomi has decided to do their launch of the all new M10 range of smartphones, online via a webcast

TheXiaomi event will now take place on February 13, traditionally the Company invites media to attend a press conference at MWC.

ChannelNews understands that the accommodation industry in Barcelona is already getting hundreds of cancellations from attendees.

The Xiaomi event will be held two days after Samsung launches its Galaxy S20 series of smartphones in San Francisco.

Under the bonnet of the new M10 is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, leaving Samsung with the bragging rights as being the first brand to launch a smartphone with this new chipset.

Apart from packing the Snapdragon 865 and LPDDR5 RAM provided by Samsung and Micron, both their new devices could house 108MP main cameras at the back.

It will also have a 66W fast wired charging support.

The exit of NVIDIA and Ericsson is a major blow to the MWC 2020, which is touted as the world’s largest event for the telecom industry.

The development comes just days after LG and ZTE had announced that will not take part in this year’s Mobile World Congress.

Making this announcement, Ericsson said that the company took this decision as a precautionary measure after an extensive internal risk assessment.

It also added that following the outbreak and continued spreading of the novel corona virus, the company closely monitored the development and adhered to recommendations from relevant national authorities and international bodies.

It now appears that the organisers of this event GSM Association are ignoring warnings claiming that it respects Ericsson’s decision but the show will go on as planned. This is despite the Coronavirus being detected in a Ski Lodge in France, five British nationals are now infected believed to be from a person who travelled from Singapore.