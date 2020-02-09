HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > BREAKING NEWS:Sudden Exit Of GM At Harvey Norman Owned Domayne

BREAKING NEWS:Sudden Exit Of GM At Harvey Norman Owned Domayne

By | 9 Feb 2020
, , ,

The Executive General Manager of the Harvey Norman owned Domayne has suddenly exited the Company and management are not explaining why.

Paul English who has had a chequered career with Harvey Norman is highly regarded in the Industry, Harvey Norman management are not saying why English exited the Company or who will replace him.

A former National Business Manager Computers at Harvey Norman, he at one stage left the Company to take on the role of National Retail Business Manager at Toshiba.

He left Toshiba when the scandal ridden Company decided to exit the Australian consumer PC market, and the future for their B2B business looked grim.

Between 2007 and 2009 English was the General Manager of Harvey Norman OFIS.

In 2015 he took on the role of General Manager of General Manager of Joyce Mayne another Harvey Norman owned Company.
In 2017 he was promoted to Executive General Manager of Domayne.

When ChannelNews spoke to English on Friday he failed to say why the sudden exit from the Harvey Norman owned Company.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
LG Presents: The Styler Steam Clothing Care System
Harvey Norman Dump Sony For Selling Direct
Amazon Rocks As Sales Boom Stocks Climb & Brands Like Jabra Love It
Regulator To Ban Sale Of Carrier-Locked Phones
Flat Pack Alfresco BBQ From Artusi
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Chinese Brand Realme To Launch TV, MWC Smartphone Launch Still On Despite Coronavirus
5G Communication Latest News
/
February 9, 2020
/
More Companies Pull Out Of MWC, Chinese Brands Move To Online Launches
Latest News
/
February 9, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:Dodgy Rebates & Prospectus, False Invoice Claims, Dick Smith Court Case Has It All
Distribution Distributors eBusiness
/
February 8, 2020
/
Telstra Slashes 280 Jobs, Customer Personal Data At Risk
Appointment & Jobs Brands Communication
/
February 7, 2020
/
Apple’s Ambitious Plans For A Curved, Glass iMac
Apple Display Hardware
/
February 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Chinese Brand Realme To Launch TV, MWC Smartphone Launch Still On Despite Coronavirus
5G Communication Latest News
/
February 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Chinese brand Oppo and Realme who last year launched a cheap smartphone that that the Company refused to confirm had...
Read More