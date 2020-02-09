BREAKING NEWS:Sudden Exit Of GM At Harvey Norman Owned Domayne

The Executive General Manager of the Harvey Norman owned Domayne has suddenly exited the Company and management are not explaining why.

Paul English who has had a chequered career with Harvey Norman is highly regarded in the Industry, Harvey Norman management are not saying why English exited the Company or who will replace him.

A former National Business Manager Computers at Harvey Norman, he at one stage left the Company to take on the role of National Retail Business Manager at Toshiba.

He left Toshiba when the scandal ridden Company decided to exit the Australian consumer PC market, and the future for their B2B business looked grim.

Between 2007 and 2009 English was the General Manager of Harvey Norman OFIS.

In 2015 he took on the role of General Manager of General Manager of Joyce Mayne another Harvey Norman owned Company.

In 2017 he was promoted to Executive General Manager of Domayne.

When ChannelNews spoke to English on Friday he failed to say why the sudden exit from the Harvey Norman owned Company.