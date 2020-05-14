HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer >

Predator Gaming & PUBG’s Charity E-Sports Tournament Kicks Off Today

By | 14 May 2020
The first event of the e-sports PUBG Continental Series APAC Charity Showdown will be held today and can be viewed at www.twitch.tv/esl_autralia. Sixteen e-sports teams from South-east Asia and Oceania will compete, with the winning team donating $100,000 to a charity of their choice. A further $100,000 will be distributed to participating teams based on their performance.

PUBG Corporation is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG).

The tournament consists of four events, held on the 14th (7pm AEST), 16th (8pm AEST), 21st (7pm AEST) and 23rd (8pm AEST) of May. Three teams representing Australia are participating in the competition: Fury Australia, Athletico and Team Ferox.

As the official sponsor of the tournament, Acer Predator Gaming is providing a range of gaming devices to support the showdown.

These include the Predator Helios 300, which offers powerful internals, custom-engineered cooling technology and a240Hz display; the Predator Orion 5000, a top-of-the-line gaming laptop; and the Predator XB253 GX monitor, which is specially designed for gamers, offering a 240Hz refresh rate.

“We’re excited to work with PUBG Corporation to host this charity event, giving players a chance to express their passion for the game while giving back to the community during this challenging time,” said Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations.

