COVID-19 Gaming: MSI’s Sales Revenue Up 24%

Driven by increased demand for gaming devices during the COVID-19 lockdowns, MSI’s sales revenue increased by 24% year-on-year in April, reaching NT$10.6 billion (A$550.7 million).

On top of people staying at home more, the surge in sales could also be partly due to MSI rolling out a host of new products. In early April MSI launched its 2020 gaming laptops with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors in the local market, including the GT, GS and GE series gaming laptops.

It is expected that this growth will continue into May, with the company unveiling more new products. Last week MSI introduced the MEG Z490 UNIFY and MEG Z490I UNIFY motherboards, which offer higher bandwidth and faster transfer speeds. Like MSI’s 2020 laptops, these motherboards are equipped with Intel 10th Gen processors.

Also last week, MSI announced six new gaming desktops in the Infinite and Trident series, which promise to improve performance by 30% compared to the previous generation.

Gigabyte Technology, another gaming tech company based in Taiwan, also witnessed substantial growth in April. Their sales revenue rose by 14.6% year-on-year, hitting NT$23.4 billion (A$1.2 billion).

Gigabyte also launched new products in April, including the 7490 AORUS motherboards, featuring 10th Gen Intel Core processors; the new G27F and G27Q gaming monitors, which span 27 inches; and the AORUS K1 gaming keyboard, built with Cherry MX Red switches.

Just today Gigabyte launched the W480 Vision series motherboards, which are designed for creative users.