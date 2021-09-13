Channel 10’s Sydney headquarters is running on a skeleton staff, after a member of the cafe staff tested positive to COVID-19.

Staff have been told to get tested and self-isolate if they visited the cafe area at the Pyrmont studio last Thursday and Friday.

Ten’s national health and wellbeing manager Kathy Fernandez told staff to “remain off station (regardless of a negative Covid-19 test result) until we are able to provide additional advice”, in an email sent to all staff.

“We are following NSW Health advice on managing a close contact in the workplace,” the email read.

“We will update you once we have liaised further with NSW Health.”

A Ten spokesperson clarified this morning that all close contacts of the staff member have been identified.

“They have been advised to get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. Network 10 continues to work to the NSW Health guidelines and strict protocols remain in place.

“The studio and office have been deep cleaned.”

This morning, Studio 10 co-host Angela Bishop confirmed on air: “Unfortunately we’ve had a brush with Covid here, so we are following all of the health guidelines and some of our team are off getting tested and isolating.”

The show filmed with a “trimmed back crew.”