HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Channel 10’s Sydney HQ A Covid Hot Spot

Channel 10’s Sydney HQ A Covid Hot Spot

By | 13 Sep 2021

Channel 10’s Sydney headquarters is running on a skeleton staff, after a member of the cafe staff tested positive to COVID-19.

Staff have been told to get tested and self-isolate if they visited the cafe area at the Pyrmont studio last Thursday and Friday.

Ten’s national health and wellbeing manager Kathy Fernandez told staff to “remain off station (regardless of a negative Covid-19 test result) until we are able to provide additional advice”, in an email sent to all staff.

“We are following NSW Health advice on managing a close contact in the workplace,” the email read.

“We will update you once we have liaised further with NSW Health.”

A Ten spokesperson clarified this morning that all close contacts of the staff member have been identified.

“They have been advised to get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. Network 10 continues to work to the NSW Health guidelines and strict protocols remain in place.

“The studio and office have been deep cleaned.”

This morning, Studio 10 co-host Angela Bishop confirmed on air: “Unfortunately we’ve had a brush with Covid here, so we are following all of the health guidelines and some of our team are off getting tested and isolating.”

The show filmed with a “trimmed back crew.”

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
BREAKING: NSW Retail To Reopen When 70% Of Adults Vaxxed
Sharp’s Loss Is LG’s Gain, As It Takes Over iPhone 13 Orders
Online Sales Skyrocket As Aussies Stay Locked Down
NBN Co. Rolls Out COVID Credit Payments
NSW Retail Plunges 8.9% As Oz Sings The Delta Blues
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

StayGo Mini Adds Four Ports To Your iPad or MacBook
Latest News
/
September 13, 2021
/
ACCC Investigating 300%+ Rise In Container Costs
Latest News
/
September 13, 2021
/
Survey: Most Aussies Confused By Online Shopping
Latest News
/
September 13, 2021
/
Sony Shows Off New PS5 Titles, Buys VR Studio
Latest News Sony
/
September 13, 2021
/
LEAK: iPhone 13 Will Come With 1TB Option
Apple Latest News
/
September 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

StayGo Mini Adds Four Ports To Your iPad or MacBook
Latest News
/
September 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
TwelveSouth has released its StayGo mini USB-C Hub, which adds a headphone jack, USB, USB-C and an HDMI port to...
Read More