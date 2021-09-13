HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LEAK: iPhone 13 Will Come With 1TB Option

LEAK: iPhone 13 Will Come With 1TB Option

13 Sep 2021
,

Apple’s annual iPhone event happens on Wednesday morning (3am AEST), and just a few days out from the event, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has spoiled one more surprise, revealing that the top-end models of the iPhone 13 will come with 1TB options.

Kuo said the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will both be available with a massive 1TB of storage.

In addition, the lineup will start with 128GB of storage, with no 64GB option at all.

We will find out if these are more than mere rumours on Wednesday morning.

 

 

