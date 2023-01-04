Nvidia’s CES 2023 keynote is over, but the excitement from their consumer graphics announcements on new GPUs for desktops and mobiles and DLSS3 games will take a while to wear off.

Here’s a recap: Nvidia is bringing its whole range of GPUs to mobile, including the RTX 4090, and the first machines will start arriving as soon as February.

The company is introducing its ultra powerful RTX 4090 GPU to laptops while GeForce Now is getting an upgrade to Nvidia’s RTX 40-series GPUs.

Nvidia reintroduced its 12GB RTX 4080 as the RTX 4070 Ti with the same specs that include 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

This GPU was unlaunched last year in October. This time, the company has knocked down its price from $900 to a more reasonable $800.

On its GeForce Now platform, Nvidia announced that it would soon replace its RTX 3080 plan with a new GeForce Now Ultimate plan. This new subscription uses the RTX 4080 instead, enabling 4K gaming at 240Hz and Nvidia’s DLSS 3 in the cloud.

The plan will start rolling out in late January depending on your region with a full rollout before March end.

Nvidia is bringing a slew of updates to its RTX features on desktop outside of gaming. For starters, the RTX Remix modding platform is entering early access “soon.” This is the tool that enabled Portal RTX, so we could see a flood of next-gen classics in the coming months.

In addition, Nvidia is adding a new feature to its Nvidia Broadcast tool. Using AI, Broadcast can readjust your eyeline to focus on the camera

Finally, RTX Video Super Resolution is coming to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge in February. This takes the AI upscaling principle of DLSS and applies it to videos in your browser, automatically enhancing low-resolution content. It’s only supported on Nvidia RTX 30-series and 40-series GPUs, though.

A slate of new games are receiving DLSS 3 in the upcoming months. The Day Before, Witchfire, Throne and Liberty, Atomic Heart, and Warhaven are all expected to receive support for the upscaling tech, and some will come with ray tracing, as well.

Nvidia also made some smaller announcements related to robotics and self-driving vehicles, such as information regarding updates on the Issac Sim for robotics for collaborating in the cloud and introduction of GeForce Now to cars that are internet-enabled from BYD, Hyundai, and Polestar.