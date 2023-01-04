Sharp is showcasing an 120-inch television that combines Mini-LED with a Quantum Dot filter layer – technology the company is marketing as XLED.

This combination has previously been seen on the Samsung QN95B Neo-QLED, released last year, and Sharp have been selling XLED TVs in Japan since October, so it’s not exactly new technology.

Sharp describes XLED as “new-generation TVs that provide viewers with a vividly realistic sense of actually being in the middle of the action.”

The 120-inch version, currently at the Petrus Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel, is just a prototype, with no plans to bring this size to market.

Sharp does, however, currently sell a 65-inch XLED TV in Japan, which is likely to be the model we see coming to Australia.