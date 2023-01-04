HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CES 2023: Sharp Showcases 120-Inch ‘XLED’ TV

CES 2023: Sharp Showcases 120-Inch ‘XLED’ TV

By | 4 Jan 2023

Sharp is showcasing an 120-inch television that combines Mini-LED with a Quantum Dot filter layer – technology the company is marketing as XLED.

This combination has previously been seen on the Samsung QN95B Neo-QLED, released last year, and Sharp have been selling XLED TVs in Japan since October, so it’s not exactly new technology.

Sharp describes XLED as “new-generation TVs that provide viewers with a vividly realistic sense of actually being in the middle of the action.”

The 120-inch version, currently at the Petrus Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel, is just a prototype, with no plans to bring this size to market.

Sharp does, however, currently sell a 65-inch XLED TV in Japan, which is likely to be the model we see coming to Australia.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
CES 2023: Samsung Releasing 8K Freestyle Projector
CES 2023: Alienware M18 Beefs Up The Gaming Laptop Scene
CES 2023: Intel Unveils Faster 13th Gen CPU Lineup
CES 2023: Samsung Electronics Debut Exciting Award-Winning C-Lab Startups
CES 2023: Samsung Launches Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator
https://www.channelnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CES-2023-Sound-United-300x600-1.jpg
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2023: Samsung Releasing 8K Freestyle Projector
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
Samsung Presents 2023 TV Range: Neo QLED, MicroLED, OLED
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
World-First 500Hz Desktop Gaming Monitor From Alienware
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
Loss Making Oppo Set To Take On Motorola Razr and Samsung Flip
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
CES 2023: Alienware M18 Beefs Up The Gaming Laptop Scene
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2023: Samsung Releasing 8K Freestyle Projector
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has announced it will introduce an 8K model of its ultra-short throw laser projector The Premiere. Named the Premiere...
Read More