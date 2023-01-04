Intel announced at CES 2023 that it is expanding on its 13-th generation CPU lineup with a focus on efficiency with less power consumption.

The list of upcoming processors in its Raptor Lake desktop lineup includes models from the high-end Core i9-13900 to the budget Core i3-13100F, as well as six T-series models.

These processors utilize the LGA1700 socket and are compatible with motherboards previously used for Alder Lake CPUs. All of them are unlocked, and they also support DDR5 and DDR4 RAM.

First, we have the Core i9-13900 and the Core i9-13900F. The former is essentially a more power-efficient version of the flagship Core i9-13900K, while the latter is a cheaper version of the Core i9-13900 which excludes integrated graphics.

Intel is prioritizing energy efficiency by focusing on performance-per-watt and promises to deliver up to 34% better multi-threaded performance than the Core i9-12900 while using the same amount of power.

The Core i9-13900 has a slightly lower maximum frequency (5.6GHz versus 5.8GHz on the performance cores and 4.2GHz versus 4.3GHz on the efficiency cores) than the Core i9-13900K. The base frequency has frequencies of 2.0GHz on the P-cores and 1.5GHz on the E-cores.

The new CPU will only use 65 watts (base) or 219 watts (turbo), whereas the Core i9-13900K consumes 125W and 253W, respectively.

The same can be said of the other CPUs in the lineup — they’re more power-efficient and cheaper than the K and KF versions.

Intel is also adding some Core i5 and Core i3 CPUs, including the Core i5-13500, Core i5-13400(F), and Core i3-13100(F).

Its six ultra-efficient T-series CPU lineup with integrated GPU includes the Core i9-13900T which delivers a maximum clock speed of 5.3GHz.

The base frequency is kept very low for both the E-cores and the P-cores, rated at 1.1GHz and 0.8GHz, respectively.

All six of the CPUs in the Raptor Lake T-series are cheaper and more efficient than their K-series counterparts. If you’re planning to build a PC that won’t consume too much power, this would be your go-to CPU range.