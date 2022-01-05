HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CES 2022: Sony Reveal Upgraded PlayStation VR 2

CES 2022: Sony Reveal Upgraded PlayStation VR 2

By | 5 Jan 2022

Sony used their CES 2022 press conference to reveal the PlayStation VR 2, with the upgraded headset packed with new features and hardware. There are now 4K HDR in-HMD lenses, with a 110° field of view and foveated rendering, meaning the headset tracks your eye movement, so the rendering quality of anything in your peripheral vision is reduced.

The HMD features force feedback, so users will receive gentle responsive vibrations to go with their in-game actions.

As with the Oculus headset, it connects with the new PS VR 2 Sense Controllers, with the aim to give enhanced interactivity with VR environments.

The 4K HDR screens will obviously upgrade visual clarity over the original headset, which at the time helped the PS stand out from Xbox. But the unit wasn’t as big of hit as some pundits expected, with somewhat blurry screens and a quite restrictive field of view.

But it seems Sony have taken this all on board and come up with a rival for Facebook’s Oculus and Valve’s Index, though they have not as yet announced a release date.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
CES 2022: Samsung Take On LG With OLED TVs, LG Not Bothered
Sony Team With Samsung Display For First QD-OLED 4K TV
WATCH: Facebook VP Slams “Wretched” VR Headset During Interview
Binge Now On PlayStation
Sony Releases Official PS5 Plate Covers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2022: AMD Set To Kick Gaming Goals All Year
Latest News
/
January 5, 2022
/
CES 2022: New Nvidia GPUs Serve High End, Mainstream, And Notebooks
CES 2022 Latest News Nvidia
/
January 5, 2022
/
CES 2022: Intel Launches New Mobile Processors, High-End Graphics
CES 2022 Intel Latest News
/
January 5, 2022
/
CES 2022: Cygnett Boost Charge On Pro Power Banks By 53%
Latest News
/
January 5, 2022
/
CES 2022: Netgear Makes Wi-Fi 6E More Affordable
CES 2022 Latest News Netgear
/
January 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2022: AMD Set To Kick Gaming Goals All Year
Latest News
/
January 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
When it came to product announcements at CES this year, AMD weren’t messing around, with a focus on improved gaming...
Read More