Sony used their CES 2022 press conference to reveal the PlayStation VR 2, with the upgraded headset packed with new features and hardware. There are now 4K HDR in-HMD lenses, with a 110° field of view and foveated rendering, meaning the headset tracks your eye movement, so the rendering quality of anything in your peripheral vision is reduced.

The HMD features force feedback, so users will receive gentle responsive vibrations to go with their in-game actions.

As with the Oculus headset, it connects with the new PS VR 2 Sense Controllers, with the aim to give enhanced interactivity with VR environments.

The 4K HDR screens will obviously upgrade visual clarity over the original headset, which at the time helped the PS stand out from Xbox. But the unit wasn’t as big of hit as some pundits expected, with somewhat blurry screens and a quite restrictive field of view.

But it seems Sony have taken this all on board and come up with a rival for Facebook’s Oculus and Valve’s Index, though they have not as yet announced a release date.