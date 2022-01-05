Samsung has announced a portable screen and entertainment device, named The Freestyle, which will be available to order in Australia in a few weeks.

The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker and an ambient lighting device, targeted at younger online audiences. It weighs a mere 830 grams, and allows 180 degrees rotation, meaning you can play images on any surface.

“The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector geared towards ultimate versatility and flexibility to meet the consumers’ changing lifestyles,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Without the limitation in space and form factor, The Freestyle is a fun and versatile device that can be used in any way consumers prefer.”

The Freestyle will be showcased during CES 2022 this week, and will go on an on-line pre-order in Australia on January 17.