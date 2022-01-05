Netgear has introduced a new Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E router at a lower price point, plus a new service for gamers using its Orbi routers.

The Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E Router is a more affordable option than last year’s RAXE500, and can provide 7.8Gbps along with the new 6GHz wi-fi band. It has eight wi-fi streams to provide gigabit connections across homes of up to 2500 square feet, with six antennas hidden in its wings.

According to David Henry, president and GM of Connected Home Products and Services, Netgear, internet users are demanding higher speeds from their routers.

“We’re seeing customers upgrading their home broadband services to speeds greater than 1 Gbps and they don’t want these speeds to be bottlenecked by older WiFi 5 connections.

“Our Nighthawk WiFi 6E routers help these customers deliver Gigabit+ speeds to their WiFi 6 and latest WiFi 6E devices for the best performance possible.”

The manufacturer has also debuted its Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752), billed as the industry’s first 5G Tri-band mesh system for always-on broadband; additionally, Orbi customers will now have access to Netgear Game Booster, a service that will allow them the same tools found on Nighthawk routers to maximise performance and reduce lag.

The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 will be available in the first quarter of this year.