They called off their spot at CES 2022 at the last minute, but that hasn’t stopped Australia’s largest independently owned digital accessories business coming through with the goods, with a new series of professional-grade power banks that deliver 53 per cent more charging power that they were set to exhibit this week.

Already recognised in the CES awards for their range of laptop power banks that support 60W charging power from a USB-C port, this new ChargeUp Pro pro-series can put out 100W charging from a single USB-C port, bumped up to 140W maximum power output across multiple USB ports.

With more people working away from the office, power banks are increasingly important for productivity and to keep us connected.

“By increasing the charging power and battery capacity, Cygnett power banks provide the luxury of being able to work from anywhere and recharge your devices quicker than ever before,” says Cygnett CEO Paul Santoro.

“The new range not only builds upon Cygnett’s legacy in professional-grade power and connectivity, it also celebrates our passion for Australian designed technology. All models were designed Down Under by Cygnett’s team of Industrial Designers.”

The new Cygnett pro-series is expected to hit local retail by August, with prices available closer to release date.

The range is comprised of the ChargeUp Pro 30,000 mAh, which has 140W Max Output/100W from a single port, the ChargeUp Pro 25,000 mAh with 118W Max Output/100W from a single port, and the ChargeUp Pro 20,000 mAh with 65W Max Output/ 65W from a single port.