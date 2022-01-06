Much-respected company MSI took their space at a virtual CES 2022 session to announce keyboard switches and a USB microphone designed for streaming, podcasting and those increasingly important video conferences.

The MSI Sonic Red Mechanical switches are bubbling in MSI’s Vigot GK71 Sonic keyboard, and are actuated by just 35g of force. You will also bask in clear key caps, foam wrist rests and media control wheels.

The linear force here is just 35g, which is impressive against competitors.

Also announced was the Vigor GK50, which is more compact if you’ve got less space.

If you’re feeling like shouting out by now, MSI’s new mic, the Immerse GV60, is fully ripped for podcasting, with some of the same features of their popular Blue Yeti – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid and bidirectional modes.

There’s also a mute switch and a 3.5mm jack so you can plug in your cans and monitor your sounds.