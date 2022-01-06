Mercedes has showcased a concept car that will be able to travel up to 1,000km on a single charge.

At the CES technology show, Mercedes-Benz previewed its Vision EQXX, which boasts a power consumption rate less than 10 kilowatt hours of energy per 100km. The battery won’t be bigger or heavier than traditional EV batteries, and will be built from silicon anodes and lightweight material, delivering 200 watt hours per kg.

The company plans to have the cars completed within the next 18 months.

“The Vision EQXX demonstrates precisely what will make an electric vehicle a Mercedes-Benz in the future, with lightweight design, battery innovations and new materials,” said Mercedez maker Daimler.

The car will also feature solar panels on its roof.

“On a single day with ideal conditions, this can produce up to 25 kilometres extra range for long-distance journeys,” the company said.