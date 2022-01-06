Long respected for their motions in keeping homes spick and span, Ecovacs have used CES 2022 to reveal their newest robot vacuum cleaner, the Ecovacs Deebot X1, which is a significant boost from even their past device, impacting with impressive and useful new tech.

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 doesn’t only vacuum and mop as you would expect, it will empty itself, wash, dry and refill the mop all on its own, thanks to what is called the Omni Station.

These new cleaning bots use smart scheduling, and carpet avoidance when the mopping plate is attached. Plus, they have effective object recognition and hazard avoidance, which would have come in handy for many of us around the Christmas period.

To add to the list of plusses, you get automated voice control. But the main tick revealed is that the latest bot will essentially take care of all of the day-to-day rigmarole that makes us dream of holidays – cleaning the house and itself.

On top of all that, it doesn’t just do the job, it looks schmick while doing it. Ecovacs called in Bang & Olufsen’s to keep the look on point, with a two-tone black-and-white design and a maintenance station aimed at the style of a high-end garage rather than a waste depot.

As the company say, “The Deebot X1 family was inspired by the design elements of a sports car, with modern, minimalist design that matches any home décor and looks like a work of art – not a bulky cleaning tool.”