Chipmaking giant Nvidia has launched a range of new GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards at CES 2022, including the entry-level desktop RTX 3050; the 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti mobile GPUs; and the “monster” top-end RTX 3090 Ti.

Originally seen in notebooks, the RTX 3050 is Nvidia’s new 50-class GPU, aimed at mainstream gamers and following in the footsteps of the GTX 1050 and 1650.

While the older 50-class cards struggle with newer games, Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of Nvidia’s GeForce business, promises the 3050 will deliver at least 60 frames per second in many modern titles with DLSS and ray tracing enabled.

“Ray tracing and AI are defining the next generation of content. RTX is the new standard, and the GeForce RTX 3050 makes it more accessible than ever,” he said.

For notebooks, Nvidia unveiled the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti mobile GPUs – the first time the flagship Ti graphics cards have come to laptops. Devices with the new graphics cards will be available starting next month.

Additionally, the RTX 3090 Ti will dethrone the stock 3090 at the top end of Nvidia’s current graphics card offerings, promising 40 teraflops for shaders, 78 teraflops for ray tracing and 320 teraflops for AI; more details are expected later this month.