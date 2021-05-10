Google has acknowledged what we all know: that passwords are painful, not-too-secure, and likely to be used for multiple accounts without any changes. Now, the company wants to do away with them all together.

Google announced that it is making two-step verification the default setting for all Google accounts.

Mark Risher, Director of Product Management, Identity and User Security, explained in a blog post:

“One of the best ways to protect your account from a breached or bad password is by having a second form of verification in place – another way for your account to confirm it is really you logging in. Google has been doing this for years, ensuring that your Google Account is protected by multiple layers of verification.