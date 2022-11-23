Amanda Kiely has joined as Cellnet as National Account Manager.

Kiely comes from a senior sales role with Belkin where she reported to newly appointed Cellnet General Manager of Sales, Greg Morrison.

Amanda was responsible for the positive transformation of her tier one national accounts at Belkin.

Before this, Amanda managed leading fashion brands Ralph Lauren and Gucci.

“I am thrilled to be joining Cellnet,” Kiely said.

“Given Cellnet’s reputation, quality product portfolio and market reach, I look forward to working with the team to grow the business and help our clients succeed in the market.”

“I jumped at the chance to bring Amanda onboard to Cellnet,” said Greg Morrison –General Manager of Sales, Cellnet Group Limited.

“Throughout my career I have had the opportunity to work with many talented people, and Amanda is definitely one of them.

“Amanda will complement the highly skilled Cellnet Sales Team perfectly as we continue to deliver success in the ANZ market”.