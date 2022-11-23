Samsung has released the Android 13 stable build for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Global users with devices featuring model number SM-G990B are presently receiving the One UI 5 update for the Galaxy S21 FE with firmware version G990BXXU2DVK3.

Multitasking gestures, a new way to check background app activity from the recent apps page, a redesigned lock screen customization screen, greater optimization, Modes and Routines, and more are some of the key features to look forward to with the One UI 5.

The Galaxy S21 FE update should include all the new features Google introduced in Android 13 and the October 2022 Android security patch.

If your Galaxy S21 FE has the same model number and you are yet to receive the Update notification, you can check for it manually by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung will likely be seeding out the update for more regions and devices, so stay tuned.