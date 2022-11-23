The Chinese government is reportedly urging ex-military and Communist party members to “respond to the government’s call” and “aid in the resumption of production” at the largest iPhone factory.

The Foxconn plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou has suffered severely weakened production in recent months, after China’s strict zero-Covid policy forced workers to lock down for weeks.

Hundreds of workers quit, and staff shortages are plaguing Foxconn’s output. Apple has been forced to lower its production orders by 30 per cent for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – the two high-end models.

This isn’t good news for Apple or Foxconn, leading in Christmas.

The Zhengzhou factory employs over 200,000 workers. The facility is the biggest iPhone assembly factory in the world; Foxconn is Apple’s biggest iPhone vendor, accounting for up to 70 per cent of global iPhone shipments annually.

Continued disruptions may force Foxconn to move all iPhone production out of China — it has production facilities in India — which would be a huge hit to the Chinese economy.

Rather than backtracking on its zero-Covid policy, the government has instead taken the extreme step of aiding in worker recruitment.

According to the New York Post, the government has given recruitment quotas to its newly enlisted veterans and party members, although “China has not made clear what the quotas are, or how the recruiters will be compensated.”