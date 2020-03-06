HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > CE Retailers Warned By ACCC Over Coronavirus Pricing

CE Retailers Warned By ACCC Over Coronavirus Pricing

By | 6 Mar 2020
, , ,

CE and appliance retailers in particular, online operators have been put on notice by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission to not take advantage of the Coronavirus to lift prices.

The ACCC claim that some operators may be breaching Australian consumer law if they make misleading claims about the reasons for the price hike, the ACCC has warned.

The consumer watchdog said increasing prices was not “of itself conduct that breaches the competition and consumer laws,” but retailers had to be transparent about the reasons.

The warning came as enterprising individuals used the panic buying chaos to offer bulk packs for sale well above retail price online and selling them in the hundreds.

ChannelNews understands that several retailers have moved to secure stock and that goods that were in the past being discounted are now being sold at the recommended retail price.

In the none tech space hundreds of people are trying to take advantage of the virus outbreak online.

The three top posts on eBay’s Australia website that return when “toilet paper” is searched offer toilet tissue for sale over twice the supermarket retail price.

A 48 pack of two-ply toilet paper is offered for $49.99 with $14.48 postage, over twice the cost of a 48 pack of higher-quality three-ply toilet paper from Costco’s online store, which comes to $31.99, including delivery.

Despite the high price of the eBay offering, 48 units of the product have been sold.

On classifieds website Gumtree, one enterprising Sydney individual is offering a “coronavirus safety box” for $100 with express postage. The seller claims the box contains “the 3 main items to help protect against coronavirus”: hand sanitiser, toilet paper and a face mask.

The quantity of each item in the box is not listed – but free express shipping is offered according to The Australian.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
‘Sad Day For Journalism’: ACCC Boss Reviews AAP Closure
BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Won’t Appeal TPG Merger, Shares Surge
ACCC Probes Google’s Fitbit Acquisition
UPDATE: NSW Fair Trading Responds After Mardi Gras Leaves Thousands Out Of Paid Event
Is Harvey Norman Buying Up Coronavirus Stock After Shares Slump 14%?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Bushfires Blamed For Retail Downturn In January
Latest News
/
March 6, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Distributor Call It Quits After Harman Loss
24Bit Media Players Full-Sized Speakers Integrated Amps
/
March 6, 2020
/
NBN Co wants to set own prices for new home developments
Brands Communication Hardware
/
March 6, 2020
/
Rock JBL Under Armour In Ear Headphones Land In OZ
Headphones Buds Latest News
/
March 6, 2020
/
New links for network services
Accessories Communication Content
/
March 6, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bushfires Blamed For Retail Downturn In January
Latest News
/
March 6, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The horror bushfire season has been cited as a key reason for retail turnover falling by 0.3% across Australia in...
Read More