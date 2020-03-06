Apple Allows Apps to Send Advert Push Notifications

Apple has changed its app regulations, allowing ads to be sent as push notifications. The good news is that users will need to explicitly opt in to receive these ads.

The App Store review guidelines stipulate that this consent must be provided within the app’s user interface and that there must be a mechanism to opt out of these ads at any time.

It is still too early to tell whether this will result in annoying notifications or apps will be able to leverage the new allowances to provide their users with deals they actually want.

Alongside the loosening of push notifications, Apple also moved to tighten spam regulations in other areas, perhaps in attempt to stop the new rules from being misused.

According to the new guideline, Apple plans on being stricter on apps that fall into the “fart, burp, flashlight, fortune telling, dating, and Kama Sutra apps, etc.”, stating that the market for these kinds of apps is already oversaturated. However, if a new app provides a “unique, high-quality experience” in one of the aforementioned areas it may still stand a chance.

In addition, developers are now banned from displaying custom review prompts to users. Instead, they are limited to Apple’s provided API for this prompt.