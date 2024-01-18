HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Burke Tells DP World To Go Back And Negotiate

By | 18 Jan 2024
Workplace Relations Minister, Tony Burke

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has refused to intervene in the DP World industrial dispute after meeting with impacted parties this morning.

He has told the multinational logistics company to go back and negotiate with its workforce.

The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) has accused DP World of continuing to cut penalty rates and water down safety provisions.

It wants a 16 percent pay rise for workers.

Mr Burke says there is no role for the Australian government to intervene, a situation that would apply for any company, he told The ABC.

“I’ve made clear to to both groups today that I have no intention of intervening,” Mr Burke said. “I’ve made clear that I have an expectation that they they will reach agreement.

“And I will say I think Australians are sick to death of having highly profitable companies say everything is the fault of them having to pay their workforce the same as their competitors.”

Australian retailers this week warned that tens of thousands of appliances were languishing on the docks due to the dispute.

This situation would impact the businesses and revenue of Australian retailers if not resolved soon, they said.

ChannelNews Australia has reported that senior management at the likes of Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and JB Hi Fi have independently claimed that currently there are “at least” 65,000 to 75,000 brown and white good appliances on the docks.

Some retailers who took discounted out stock orders during the Boxing Day sales can’t supply stock that was ordered and that this will affect their end of year results as the revenue full revenue, cannot be counted until the items are sold and delivered with full payment.



