Samsung Is Bullish About S24 Displays

Samsung Is Bullish About S24 Displays

18 Jan 2024

The news at Samsung’s unpacked event in San Jose revolved around the AI features of the Galaxy S24 smartphone range. But Samsung says there’s another good news story – the displays.

The three Galaxy S24 models have LTPO displays with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. This variable rate means the display will go from being ultra power efficient to capable of fast action gaming. It’s a feature that previously was confined to the Ultra model.

The relevance of the LPTO display is its ability to reduce the power consumption with a low screen refresh rate. The two features go together.

When it comes to display type, the Galaxy S24+ has a QHD+ fine resolution display which Samsung says brings the viewing experience close to the Ultra on a flat 6.7-inch display, at a lower price.

The Galaxy S24+ is about the same size as the S23+ albeit a margin narrower and taller. It weights almost the same despite its higher 4900 milliampere hour battery, says mobile phone review site gsmarena.com.

S24+ handsets match the Ultra model with a more generous 12GB of RAM, and offer storage options of 256GB and 512GB. There’s 15W wireless Qi charging along with 45W wired charging.

You don’t get the same RAM boost with the entry level S24 model with 8GB of RAM and just 128GB of storage.

This puts a case for choosing the Galaxy S24+ over the plain S24.

All models receive seven generations of operating systems update, along with seven years of security patches.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
