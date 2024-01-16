Tens of thousands of appliances are sitting on Australian wharves according to industry executives, which if not delivered soon could impact retailers revenues.

The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) has moved to curtail industrial action on the Australian wharves with retailers telling ChannelNews that if there is a prolonged wharf strike retailers and their suppliers will be facing “Serious problems”.

Senior management at the likes of Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and JB Hi Fi have independently claimed that currently there are “at least” 65,000 to 75,000 brown and white good appliances on the docks.

Some retailers who took discounted out stock orders during the boxing day sales have been unable to supply stock that was ordered and that this will affect their end of year results as the revenue full revenue, cannot be counted until the items are sold and delivered with full payment.

Another issue impacting CE and appliance retailers has been the success of Black Friday sales, with sales exceeding their expectation. This resulted in stock allocated for Boxing Day sales being sold through on Black Friday or not available because of problems getting stock from the wharves to stores.

1,500 DP World stevedores at the company’s Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Fremantle terminals were due to take industrial action this week.

According to sources the MUA agreed to withdraw most of the planned action, including daily eight-hour quayside stoppages, until Sunday and a 24-hour ban on loading and unloading ground transport set to start at 6 a.m. today.

The World Socialist Web Site claim that union’s backdown is aimed at defending the company and is a warning that it is preparing to shut down any struggle.

MUA Assistant National Secretary Adrian Evans, said “We are trying to make sure DP World doesn’t escalate the dispute and start to harm the economy.”

The union says workers will now limit their daily stoppages to two hours but claims they will proceed with a 24-hour truck and train ban on Friday.

The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA), which covers the workers, has put forward a demand for a two-year deal containing 8 percent per annum pay increases.